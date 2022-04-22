Piazza Affari closed at -2.12%. Saipem black jersey. Down Stellantis and Tim.

Closing of the session in sharp decline for the Bagin tune with others European markets and with Wall Street on a bad day right from the start. The Ftse Mib index it is fixed at -2.12% at 24.279 points, hitting the minimum in the final. The affirmations of the Fed chairman Powell which hinted at the intention to raise US rates with a faster path than expected. Then in the afternoon it was International Monetary Fund to warn about a possible recession for the major European economies, as an effect of the war in Ukraine, along the lines of what was said earlier today by Bundesbank on a possible decline in the GDP for Germany. On the price list, note the new setback of Tim (-4.37%), the decrease of Stellantis (-3.23%) and of Cnh (-4.35%). Ferrari drops 3.50% after news of the recall of more than 2,000 cars in China due to potential problems with the braking system. Exor on -3%. In energy Eni yields 3%, down also Saipem (-7.54%) more than halving the gain achieved on Thursday, and Tenaris. Enel loses 1.59%. Between banks Understanding -2%, Unicredit -2.2%. Bad Recordati, Interpump, General drops 1.3%.

Powell, analysts expect the Fed to hike rates by the end of the year between 2.75% and 3%

In particular, the Fed chairman said he believed investors who currently anticipate a series of half-point hikes “react appropriately”. Analysts expect the Fed hikes rates by the end of the year between 2.75% and 3%a pace that would involve increases of half a point in three meetings and a fourth point in the other three sessions in 2022.

“We are committed to using all our tools to stop inflation“, said Powell, admitting that the Fed’s hope that inflation will ease after the post-pandemic reopening from Covid has not manifested itself.” We expected inflation to peak during this period and fall during the rest. of the year and then further, “he said Powell. “These expectations have been disappointed in the past. Now we want to see concrete progress. We will raise rates and quickly reach more neutral levels” and then higher if necessary.

To scare the investors even the specter of a recession upon us. “We need to reduce inflation without causing a recession,” Powell said. For many analysts, Powell is saying avoiding a recession won’t be easy. This is new. The market has been there for a while, accepting that one recession is a concrete possibility. The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 2.898% at the close after hitting a high of 2.9540%, however lower than Wednesday’s high of 2.9810%.

Twitter closed the session at + 0.73% after Tesla CEO Elon Musk is evaluating the launch of a takeover bid by collecting financing commitments for 46.5 billion dollars. Last week Musk offered $ 43 billion for Twitter but the social network’s board responded by introducing a ‘poison pill’ that involves selling shares at a discount to other shareholders if a shareholder exceeds 15% of the company’s capital.

Wall Street closed down after a positive start due to the words of the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell more and more ‘hawk’. The American central banker during the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund did not rule out an increase in rates of half a percentage point. The Dow Jones dropped 1.05% to 34,792 points, the Nasdaq 2.07% at 13,174 points, the S&P 500 1.48% at 4,393 points. In his speech in Washington, Powell he explained that in the Fed meeting on 3-4 May a half point hike will be “on the table”.

With inflation which runs about three times the Fed’s 2% target, “it is appropriate to move a little faster,” Powell said, explaining that “50 basis points will be on the table for the May meeting”.

