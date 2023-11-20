Stock market, Piazza Affari weak. Banks stand out on the Milanese list

Weak and mixed start to the week for European stock markets. Expectations of a pause in the Fed’s monetary tightening are waning on the markets and fears of an economic slowdown prevail. In the USA it will be an octave shorter than usual, given that, between the celebration of Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, the Stars and Stripes price lists will only be open three and a half days out of five.

In the first trades the Cac 40 index of Paris advances by 0.46% to 7,267.04 points, the Dax 30 of Frankfurt marks a -0.04% to 15914.25 points and the FTSE 100 of London it retreats by 0.27% to 7,480.31 points. On Piazza Affari the Ftse Mib recorded a +0.01%. Spreads declining after Moody’s promotion. The differential between BTPs and German Bunds opens at 173.5 points compared to 177 at Friday’s close. The yield on Italian bonds is stable at 4.338%.

On the price list, the bankers are well in tune with Banco Bpm +1.78%, Mps +2.56%, Bper +2.07%, Intesa 2.30%, Unicredit 1.08%. Among other financial companies, Generali fell by 0.57%. The most highly capitalized energy sectors are also in evidence with Enel and Eni at +1.23 and +1.30 percent respectively. Tim rises by 1.23% to 0.2623 euros per share. As for industrials, Stellantis +1.18% and Leonardo +1.64%.

Positive Asian markets with Tokyo however bucking the trend

Asian markets positive with Tokyo but in contrast. The Japanese stock market in fact closed with the Nikkei index at -0.59% and 33,338 points after having reached the highest levels since 1990 during the session, while the Topix fell by 0.77% to 2,372 points.

Well tuned Seoul (+1.04%) and the Chinese stock markets, with Shanghai up by 0.41% and Hong Kongga +1.65%, on the back of a rebound in real estate stocks after Chinese regulators promised to provide more policy support to the troubled sector, while the rate decision in China appears to have provided few signals to markets, from moment that the Pboc kept the prime lending rate near historic lows, as widely expected.

