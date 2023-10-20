Piazza Affari closes in the red (-1.40%). Saipem collapses. Spread above 200 points

European stocks closed lower following hawkish statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who said the strength of the US economy and continued tension in the labor market may require tighter lending conditions to control inflation, leaving open the possibility of a further rate increase.

Investors also continue to fear an escalation of conflict in the Middle East. The Cac 40 index in Paris lost 1.52% to 6,816.22 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt fell by 1.64% to 14,798.15 points and the FTSE 100 in London recorded a decline of 1 .33% to 7,400.12 points. On Piazza Affari the FTSE Mib leaves 1.40% on the ground at 27,357 points. On the Milanese stock exchange, the best performance was that of Nexi, which gained 2.54%. Black jersey Saipem (-6.22%), Iveco (-4.65%) and Mps (-3.97%). There was also a sharp decline for Telecom, which closed at -3.67, after Vivendi’s request to submit Kkr’s offer on the network to an extraordinary meeting. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds closes at 204 basis points. The yield on the Italian ten-year bond stands at 4.92%.

