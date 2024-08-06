Stock Exchange, Milan closes negative

The Milan Stock Exchange closes sharply lower after the quarterly results, in the wake of the Fed and the speculation about an interest rate cut in September. The Ftse Mib index falls 2.63% to 32,857, weighed down by banks with Unicredit falling 5.7% and Mps 6.75%, Intesa 3.92%. Ferrari stands out positively, running at +2.5%, after the second half profit that rose 24%. While Tim marks +0.88% after the presentation of the half-yearly results that follows the sale of the network to Kkr. Leonardo reverses course with -1.32%.

Prysmian is in sharp decline with -8.56% after the accounts that showed slightly negative results due to the high expectations already priced into the stock. Tenaris is in deep red at -8.71% after the accounts. Few positive stocks, including Nexi which after the accounts closes at +1.01% and Erg +0.82%.