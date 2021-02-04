Stock market New US Treasury Secretary convenes market supervisors: sharp stock price movements worry

Janet Yellen will go through with the financial supervisors, among other things, the events related to the sharp rise and fall of Gamestop’s share.

The United States the Treasury minister Janet Yellen plans to discuss recent stock market developments with the country’s financial regulators on Thursday. The prices of Gamestop and a few other shares have fluctuated sharply in the stock market in recent weeks, raising concerns about the functioning of the market.

According to Yellen, supervisors look closely at events. However, the Minister of Finance did not say whether the events are leading to official action.

Strong stock price volatility originated from the fact that retail investors began to buy shares sold short by hedge funds to force their prices to rise. The goal was for the funds to have to realize their losses and buy the shares back on the market at a higher price than before.

Phenomenon originated from social media discussions, especially the discussion forum Reddit’s Wallstreetbets channel.

For example, the share of video store chain Gamestop first rose 400 percent and then fell sharply. Some retail investors bought shares at rising prices and have since noticed that the value of their holdings has plummeted.

On Thursday, Yellen convened authorities from, among others, the SEC, the U.S. Financial Supervision Authority, and the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“We need to make sure the financial markets work properly and efficiently and that investors are protected,” Yellen said in a television interview on Thursday.

“We are going to discuss recent events and also whether they will lead to further action.”

News agency Bloomberg said Wednesday that the SEC is looking for signs of possible fraud in writings on social media.

Part trading platforms used by retail investors, such as Robinhood, restricted stock exchange trading for those shares with strong price fluctuations. This has also been criticized.

U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have called for further action and a thorough investigation into the events.

“This requires an investigation by the financial supervisor,” Warren said on CNN on Sunday. He accused hedge funds of manipulating the market.

According to Janet Yellen, an in-depth understanding of the course of events must first be sought before any action can be taken. The Ministry of Finance does not supervise the stock market, so Yellen’s role is mainly to act as a convener.