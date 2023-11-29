Stock market, Piazza Affari clearly rising. BTP, yield collapses (4.16%)

Piazza Affari closed today’s session with a clear rise. In Milan, the Ftse Mib confirmed its strength (+1.06%). In the rest of Europe, good performance also for Frankfurt with Dax 30 at +1.08% and the Cac 40 of Paris (+0.38%). However, decreasing the Ftse 100 of London (-0.43%).

Supporting the positive sentiment are yesterday’s words from the governor of the Fed, Christopher Waller, considered a ‘hawk’, according to which the central bank may no longer need to raise rates further because the US economy is slowing down enough to allow inflation to come back under control.

They shine on the price list Mps at +3.85% e Stellantis (+5.25%). Good too Diasorin (+1.17%) e Finecobank (+2.34%). However, the stock of Campari (-2.44%) due to JP Morgan’s cut in its rating on the stock, Tim -0.72%, Generali Insurance -0.21% e Leonardo -0.32%.

The spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts closed the session at 174 basis points, slightly down from 176 at the opening and last closing. The yield fell further, reaching 4.16%, the lowest level in three months.

