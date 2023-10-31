Stock market, Milan closes sharply higher

The Milan Stock Exchange closed the second weekly session with a clear increase, becoming the best among the main European financial markets, thanks also to the clear slowdown in inflation in October. The growth of the consumer price index slowed in Italy to 1.8% on a trend basis, the lowest since July 2021, and in the Eurozone to 2.9%, which had not happened since August 2021. The Ftse Mib and ‘ rose by 1.47% to 27,741 points.

Among the blue chips, the banks stand out, with Bper up by 3.68%, Mps by 2.16%, Banco Bpm by 2.12%, Intesa Sanpaolo by 2.29% and Unicredit by 0.57%. There were also purchases on Prysmian (+2.80%), after the 900 million euro contract signed in the USA, and Amplifon (+4.96%) in the aftermath of the accounts. Among the energy sectors, Eni and Enel closed at +0.42 and +1.73 percent respectively. Tim up 0.99% to 0.2441 euros per share. Among the few stocks that fell in the main Piazza Affari index were Iveco with -1.17% and Tenaris at -0.70%.

BTp: spread closes slightly higher at 192 points, yield drops to 4.72%

Closing slightly higher for the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent duration stood at 192 points, from 191 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp fell, closing trading at 4.72% from 4.74% of the last reference.

