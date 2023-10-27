Stock market, Mediaset still heavy. BTP, yield at 4.80%

European stock markets close lower: the Milan index ended the session with a loss of 0.80% to 27,287 points, followed by Frankfurt (-0.27%). Paris saw a decrease of 1.28%, while London saw a decline of 0.87%.

In the Italian stock market, Saipem shinespink jersey at +3.93% and the banks: Mps advances by 1.04% and Bper by 0.45%. Unicredit closed on the rise by 1.12% to 23.08 euros per share, after the approval of the 2.5 billion euro buy-back with 99.45% of shareholder votes. Furthermore, the assembly gave the green light, in an extraordinary session, to the adoption of the one-tier administration and control model, also approved by 99.45% of voters.

On the opposite front Moncler, black shirt, which leaves 6.46% on the floor at 48.51 euros per share. The company announced the results of the first 9 months of the year, with consolidated revenues of 1,806.3 million euros, up 17% compared to the same period of 2022. These data include the revenues of the Moncler brand, equal to 1,496.3 million euros, and the revenues of the Stone Island brand, equal to 310.1 million. Mfe shares closed the session down 2% after several collapses in recent days.

Sudden flare-up in the spread, 200 points at the end, BTP yield rises to 4.84%

The spread took a sudden turn leap at the close, reaching 200 basis points, the yield on ten-year government bonds increased to 4.84%.

