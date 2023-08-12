Dollar rose 0.59% in the period; foreign investors withdrew BRL 6.3 billion from B3 until Wednesday (9.Aug)
Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), ended this Friday (11.Aug.2023) at 118,065.14 points – a decrease of 0.24%. In the week, the reduction was 1.21%.
This is the 9th fall in a row for the Brazilian stock market. B3’s last positive result took place on July 31, when it recorded 121,943 points (up 1.46%). Since that day, the accumulated drop is 3.18%.
The biggest falls recorded on this 6th (10.Aug) were of shares of the following companies:
- LocaWeb (-8.08%), website hosting company;
- Soma group (−7.31%), linked to the apparel sector;
- Blue (−6.42%), airline.
Among the US stock exchanges, only the Dow Jones rose: 0.62% in the week and 0.30% in the day. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices fell. Read the infographic below:
Dollar
The US currency closed at R$ 4.90, up 0.45%. In the week, rose 0.59%.
Foreign capital
Foreign investors withdrew BRL 6.3 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (9.Aug), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 17.8 billion.
When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary (follow-ons), the result for the year is positive at R$ 8.3 billion.
Brazil risk
Used to measure confidence in the economy, the country risk registered 174 points this Friday (11.Aug). 1 year ago (11.Aug.2022), it registered 247.
