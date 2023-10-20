The dollar fell 1.14% in the period and closed at R$5.03, while the Brazil risk reached 181 points

Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), fell 2.25% in the week ending this Friday (20.Oct.2023), at 113,155.28 points. This is the 4th consecutive daily drop.

Compared to Thursday (Oct 19), the Ibovespa fell 0.74%. The main world stock exchanges also registered a fall.

This was the case with the 3 North American exchanges. The Dow Jones index fell 1.61% in the week, Nasdaq fell 3.16% and the S&P500 fell 2.39%.

The biggest drop this week was recorded on the China Stock Exchange (-3.40%).

Here is the infographic below:

Dollar

The commercial dollar fell 1.14% in the week, quoted at R$5.03. On the day, the US currency fell 0.44% compared to the real.

Brazil Risk

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk – or CDS (Credit Default Swap) 5 years old – reached 181 points this Friday (Oct 20). 1 year ago (October 20, 2022), it registered 295. The lower the index, the better the outlook for confidence in the Brazilian economy.

Foreign capital

Foreign investors placed R$300 million on the stock market this month until Wednesday (Oct 18), the latest data available. For the year, the balance is positive at R$9.6 billion.

When considering initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons), the result for the year is positive at R$20.3 billion.