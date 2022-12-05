The commercial dollar was up 0.92%, quoted at R$5.26; major international indices fall

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), fall 1.48% until 1:50 pm this Monday (5.Dec.2022). It was at 110,278 points. Investors monitor the negotiations of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that breaks the ceiling.

The stock rose 2.7% last week. The commercial dollar was up 0.92%, at R$5.26.

The main international markets also recorded a drop on this Monday (5.Dec.2022). In the United States, the Dow Jones fell 0.86%. The S&P 500 was down 1.20%. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 fell 0.53%.

In Brazil, the market expects a lower amount and period for Bolsa Família expenses that must be removed from the spending ceiling. Investors are also reacting negatively to the decline in eurozone business activity.

according tobudget drafter, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), the ceiling-hole PEC should be voted on Tuesday (6.Dec.2022) at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Senate. According to the congressman, the proposal that removes Auxilio Brasil from the spending ceiling will be valid for 2 years.

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), put the text to a vote on Wednesday (7.Dec) in the Senate plenary.