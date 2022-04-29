Ibovespa, B3’s main index, ends the week at 107,876 points; dollar rises 2.87% in the last 5 days

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange closed at 107,876 points this Friday (29.Apr.2022). It registered a drop of 1.86% in the last trading session. In the week, it fell 2.88%. .06%, at R$ 4.94.The price of the US currency rose 2.87% since the penultimate Friday (22.Apr).

In the United States, the Dow Jones dropped 2.77% this Friday. The S&P 500 is down 3.63%.

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the country risk registered 219 points this Friday (29.Apr.2022). 1 year ago (29.Apr.2021), it registered 189.

Foreign investors withdrew R$ 5.3 billion from the stock exchange this month until Wednesday (27.Apr), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive by R$ 60 billion. When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow ons), the result is positive by R$ 63 billion.