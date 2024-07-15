Stock Market, Europe opens negative after Trump attack. Milan -0.38%

The main European stock exchanges opened the week in the red. In the first minutes of trading, Piazza Affari fell 0.38% to 34,450 points, Frankfurt marked -0.39%, London -0.59% and Paris retreated by 0.72%. In the background, the‘attack on former US President Donald Trumpa candidate in the next presidential elections, was hit by a bullet last Saturday during an electoral rally.



All eyes, in fact, are on central banks and political developments in France, where negotiations to form a new government are continuing, but above all in the United States after Saturday’s attack on Donald Trump, which strengthened the Republican candidate’s chances of winning the elections against Joe Biden. Uncertainty is growing on the markets in a scenario that was brightening at the end of last week due to increased optimism about rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. All eyes will be on the speech by the Fed’s number one, Jerome Powell, and on the quarterly results of the three US big banks this evening: Goldman Sachs today, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, both tomorrow. The ECB will meet on Thursday, but this time there are no new data in sight and it will remain stationary on rates. For the future, there is still talk of two cuts this year, but it is not excluded that the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve, after July, will not end up aligning again and therefore both will not take into account three cuts by the end of the year. For analysts, the big problem that the two main global central banks will have to face is above all that of public accounts. The ECB now fears that France, after the European elections, could increase public spending.

The Cac 40 index in Paris fell 0.71% to 7,669.45 points, the Dax 30 in Frankfurt fell 0.37% to 18,700.05 points and the Ftse 100 in London fell 0.80% to 8,186.70 points.

In Asia, however, Tokyo remains closed for the holiday.

Saipem runs

Piazza Affari opens the first session of the week on the rise with the Ftse Mib index rising by 0.52% to 34,497. On the list, Saipem shares are running, going up by 2.42% after a few trades, driven by the news that the company has been awarded two offshore projects in Saudi Arabia as part of the Long-Term Agreement in force with Saudi Aramco. The total amount of the two projects is approximately 500 million dollars. A handful of positive stocks: Leonardo +0.74%, Ferrari +0.15%, Inwit +0.29%. Banks are suffering with mps at -1.7% and Bpm at -1.29%. Luxury is sliding with Moncler -1.2% and Brunello Cucinelli -1.54%.

Government bonds: Btp/Bund spread opens higher at 132.6 points

The spread between Italian BTPs and German Bunds opened higher at 132.6 points after closing on Friday at 130 points. The yield on ten-year government bonds stands at 3.82%. The French OAT is stable, starting at 66.3 points, with a ten-year yield at 3.1%. The ECB now fears that France, after the European elections, may increase public spending. For now, however, the spread has stabilized at 65 basis points and this is a good sign. But the United States is most worrying, as it has a deficit of around 2,000 billion dollars this year, which it will have to address in one way or another.