Stock Market, Europe on the rise. Bank stocks doing well at Piazza Affari

The European stocks close higher after comments of the Fed governor, Jerome Powellat the annual Jackson Hole symposium, with Milan in the pink jersey. From the words of the number one of the US central bank, investors now have it clear that the next cut will be in September. Wall Street is also accelerating.

In detail, the Ibex 35 of Madrid is the best in Europe at +1.16%, followed by the Ftse Mib of Milan which advances by 1.02%. The Dax of Frankfurt gains 0.79%, the Cac 40 of Paris 0.7% and the Ftse 100 of London 0.47%. Above parity by 0.02% the Aex of Amsterdam.

Piazza Affari is mainly supported by the energy sector, with Eni which earns 1.1%, Enel 1.36% and Terna 1.16%. Automotive stocks are buoyant Stellantis And Iveco with increases of 1.79% and 1.90% respectively.

Bankers are also doing well with Understanding S. +1.42%, Bpm Bank +1.46%, Finecobank +1.32%, Mps +1.20%. Losses instead for Brunello Cucinelli -0.88% and A2a which files down 0.05%.