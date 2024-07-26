(Article under update)



Stock Market, Europe on the Rise. Eyes on Quarterly Results

Piazza Affari continued to rise in the first session of the week, in line with other European stock markets, in the wake of US President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race for the White House and to support Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Ftse Mib index at the partial of about half the session marks +0.93% at 34,530 points. In the rest of Europe, the Dax 30 Frankfurt runs gaining 1.38%, like the Cac 40 Paris (+1.40%). Finally, good also London (Ftse 100) which recorded +0.80%.

On the list, gains for A2A +2.28% and for the banking sector with Mps +2.12%, Unicredit +1.81% and Banco Bpm +1.87%. Among energy stocks, Enel +1.10% and Eni +0.10%. Pirelli rises by 0.15%.

As he explains Radiocor, For weeks investors have been betting on the return of Donald Trump at the White Housebut now they will have to evaluate whether Biden’s exit increases the chances of a Democratic victory. The candidacy of Kamala Harris – supported by the current US president – is not a given, we will have to wait for the convention on August 19 for the final choice. Meanwhile, on a day without macroeconomic data, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut lending rates (from 3.45% to 3.35%), to new historical lows. Not to be underestimated is the worsening of tensions on the Red Sea with the clash between Israel and the Yemeni Houthi rebels. Oil prices are rising with Brent above $83 a barrel (+0.6%).

On the exchange front, the eurodollar is little moved at 1.088, when the single currency weakens against the yen with the exchange rate at 170.4 (-0.56%). The dollar/yen cross is indicated at 156.4 (-0.57%). Gas is down 1.4% and is trading at 31.7 euros per MWh on the Amsterdam platform.

The spread between 10-year BTPs and their German counterparts Bunds falls to 129.3 points from 131 points at the start, with the rate hovering around 3.749% from the previous 3.76%, the lowest in four weeks. Last Thursday, the ECB left the door open to the hypothesis – also strengthened by the latest macro data – of a rate cut in September, which could be followed by another by the end of the year in market expectations.

The Euro is little changed below the $1.09 mark, as the U.S. currency loses ground after President Joe Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race for re-election to the White House and pave the way for another Democrat to challenge Donald Trump.

Biden endorsed the vice president Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic candidate in the November elections. Harris immediately received support from many within the party, but several high-profile names remained silent. The single currency changed hands at 1.0884 dollars (+0.08%) and 170.69 yen (-0.36%). The US currency slipped to 157.78 yen (-0.45%).

Asia Upside Down: Tokyo in Red, Chinese Stocks Mixed

Tokyo and Chinese stocks are in the red this morning on the back of Wall Street’s lossesas investors await the decisions of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and assess the impact of Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the US presidential campaign. The Nikkei index at 1 GMT lost 1.03% to 39,650.80 points, the Topix 1.02% to 2,831.59. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index opened down 0.40% to 17,348.04 points. The Shanghai synthetic index lost 0.65% to 2,963.09 and the Shenzhen index lost 0.29% to 8,877.34 points. Today China’s central bank has cut two of its benchmark interest ratesaiming to boost growth, after a series of disappointing economic indicators. These closely watched rates are now at their lowest point in history.