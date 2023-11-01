Stock market, Piazza Affari on the rise. Iveco collapses. Spread at 190 points

After an optimistic start to the session in view of the meeting of the Fedthe European stock markets lose tone at the end of the morning and become negative, only to then raise their heads again halfway through the session. Business Square accelerates, the index Ftse Mib it reaches gains of around 1% after a morning around parity. The main Milanese index is driven by Nexi (+4.8%), driven by rumors that private equity SilverLake is evaluating a potential acquisition, Tim (+3.2%) due to the dossier on the sale of the network and Bper (+2.6%).

Iveco, on the other hand, is in sharp decline on the Piazza Affari where it fell by 6.59% to 7.430 euros per share. Today the group presented growing accounts and revised its targets upwards for the whole of 2023. The budget data for some parameters are lower than analysts’ estimates, while the revision of the targets had already been partly metabolised by the market.

On the rise it is spread between ten-year BTPs and their German Bund counterparts with the differential reaching 194.5 points, compared to 190.5 at the start and 191 at the last closing. The yield on Italian bonds was stable at 4.761%. Euro weak in mid-day trading. The single currency changes hands at 1.0543 dollars (-0.31%) and 159.45 yen (-0.60%). Dollar/yen down to 151.25 (-0.29%).

