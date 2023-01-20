Stock market | Elon Musk’s stock deals raise questions in the US

Electric car manufacturer Tesla’s share price has fallen significantly after CEO Elon Musk’s December billion sales, which raises questions about the legality of the sales.

Electric car manufacturer CEO of Tesla Elon Musk has sold the company’s shares several times in the past year for billions of dollars.

Musk, who is one of the richest people in the world, last reduced his holdings in the company by almost 3.6 billion US dollars, or more than 3.3 billion euros, in mid-December.

After Musk’s latest sales, Tesla’s share price has fallen significantly. Musk sold his shares in December at an average price of about $163 per share.

Just a few days after the turn of the year, Tesla published data on its October-December sales figures, which fell short of investors’ expectations. Tesla’s share price fell by more than 12 percent on that day alone, and remained at around $108 per share when the stock market closed.

The value of the shares Musk had sold less than a month earlier had decreased by $1.2 billion.

On Friday in the evening Finnish time, Tesla’s price had already reached 132 dollars per share. However, the most relevant question is whether Musk was aware of Tesla’s weak sales numbers when he sold the company’s shares.

This is exactly the question raised by a US economic magazine The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Professor of Securities Law at Duke University James Cox tells the magazine that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) should be very interested in Musk’s actions.

“The question is what he knew, and what the market expected when he sold. It’s a critical moment,” Cox told the WSJ.

Companies insiders are mainly not allowed to trade their company’s stock when they know things that are not public. According to the WSJ, Tesla had not updated its earnings guidance for almost two months when Musk made his deal.

There are exceptions to the rules, but the most relevant thing in terms of possible insider trading accusations is whether Musk had seen the internal figures showing weak demand before his share sales.

“Is it suspicious? Yes. Is it entirely possible that there are other explanations? Of course. But this is what the insider trading control process is all about,” says the securities law professor at Georgetown University Donald Langevoort for the WSJ.

Securities Authority The SEC and Musk have been at odds before. In 2018, Musk was fined $20 million for tweeting about Tesla from buying out of the stock exchange at a price of 420 euros per share.

According to the same agreement, Musk and Tesla had to create a system to monitor Musk’s communications in the future. Less than half a year later, however, Musk commented on the car manufacturer’s production numbers without the permission of the rest of the company’s management.

Musk escaped without further sanctions, but had to deal with the authorities detailed agreement on itwhat he is allowed to say publicly about the company’s situation.