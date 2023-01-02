The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), registered a drop in the 1st trading session of 2023. At the very least, it fell 3.54% this Monday (2.Jan.2023), to 105,980 points. At 3:25 pm, it fell 3.27% to 106,145 points. The dollar had a maximum quotation of R$ 5.37. It rose 1.45%, to R$ 5.36 at the same time.

The fall is driven by the retreat in Petrobras shares. The state-owned company’s common shares fell by up to 7.38% on the day. Already the preferred retreated up to 6.86%. Banco do Brasil shares fell by 4.81% at the low of the day.

Investors react to the first measures taken by the elected government, such as the decision to extend the exemption from federal taxes on fuel.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) also revoked measures that move forward with the privatization of state-owned companies such as Petrobras, Pré-Sal Petróleo and Correios.

Market agents also raised their awareness of fiscal risks. The former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed measures that, according to the new Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadwould have an impact of R$ 10 billion to R$ 15 billion in revenue.

The government’s decision to extend the exemption from federal fuel taxes, especially diesel, to December 2023, also concerns the market. Haddad had said that the government would raise the rates, which would help raise government revenue this year.

The US stock market is closed this Monday (Jan 2, 2023), and Brazilian investors are left without references from abroad.

At the close of 2022, the Stock Exchange recorded a total increase of 4.69% in 2022. During the Bolsonaro government, it went from 87,887 points, in December 2018, to 109,734 points on Thursday (29.Dec.2022), the last trading session of year.