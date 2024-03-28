Defense stocks soar and renewables stocks plummet: does the inversion mark the end of ethics on the stock market?

Wall Street is marching with a quarterly increase of 10%, a growth so significant in the first quarter of the year that it had been missing since 2019. This race is mainly driven by the performance of the so-called “Big”, although with some notable absences, such as those of Apple and Tesla. And the main focuses show renewed optimism in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), which is not surprising given that the largest contributions to the American index come from companies like Nvidia (responsible for a quarter of overall growth), Microsoft and Meta.



At the same time, the greatest sectoral growth was recorded in the communications sector (already leader since last year), followed by the energy sector (+12.3%), financial (+11.8%), industrial (+10.8%), healthcare (+8.7%), materials (+8.7%) and only subsequently the technology sector (+8.6%). The latter, measured by the XLK ETF, the combined contribution of Microsoft (+12.28% return YTD and an ETF-weighted contribution of 286 bps) and Nvidia (with a return of 82.25% and a contribution of 2.31 bps) accounted for approximately 60% of the ETF's overall increase.

With i potential catalysts represented by Fed rate cuts, a slight easing of inflation, and expected better and stronger earnings growth later in the year, it appears that the topic of broadening market leadership will continue to be relevant. Of course, the market rally cannot continue indefinitely, but any corrections could offer investors the opportunity to diversify and prepare for a further broadening of market participation.

It is therefore not surprising that the real calling card of this beginning of the year is Wall Street it's not so much the growth, but rather the absence of significant declines, with the drawdown since the beginning of the year never exceeding 2%.

The Old World, the main absolute protagonist of this beginning of the year, with many of its indices trading at historical or multi-year highs, finds the ECB's doves in the path of inflation and the next moves (it is no coincidence that the latest comments, even yesterday, have highlighted a possible first step by Frankfurt in this direction) a decisive strong point. However, the real European protagonist is the defense sector, with the arms race resulting in the race of its national players. It is no coincidence that the leaders on the main national lists, such as in Italy (Iveco +73% and Leonardo +53.7%), in Germany (Rheinmetall +78%) and in the Stoxx 600 (excluding Morphosys +97% which benefited from the offer of the purchase of Novartis), we see the German Rheinmetall, the Swedish Saab and the Italian Leonardo leading the list of increases. After years of exclusion from portfolios of investors, motivated not only by economic considerations but above all by ethical evaluations and ESG (environmental, social and governance), the sector is back in vogue again. And with geopolitical horizons certainly not the best, demand doesn't even seem to show any signs of decreasing.

If in Europe the defense sector green industries are dominant in the United States, i.e. Solar (ETF TAN) and Clean Energy (ETF PBW) show double-digit contractions, i.e. the worst among American industries. If the American stock market has risen, the Treasury market has offered a less positive evolution, limiting above all these rate-sensitive industries. Contrasting evolution of renewables and European defense industries marking the end of ethics on the stock market?



*Italian market analyst at eToro.