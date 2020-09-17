Stock markets closed with a fall on the fourth day of the week. The Sensex lost 323 points to end at 38979 and the Nifty fell 85 points to 11519. Today all eyes on the stock market were on the stock of HAPPIEST MINDS TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED SHARES.The stock of Happiest Minds was listed at Rs 351 at a 111 per cent premium against the issue price of Rs 166 today. During the day, its stock touched an all-time high of 395 and a low of 350 on the NSE. It closed at Rs 371, up by Rs 21 after the market closed.

There was a strong response from investors regarding the Rs 702 crore IPO of Happiest Minds Technologies promoted by Ashok Suta and the issue received a subscription of 151 times. This issue of about Rs 700 crore was a tremendous hit and it received bids of about Rs 58, 294 crore.

Market weakness due to global factor

On the other hand, according to traders, a weak trend in the global markets led to a fall in the domestic stock markets. The US Federal Reserve statement had an impact on global markets. He announced without any incentive plan that the main policy rate would be close to zero till at least 2023. Globally in other markets of Asia, Shanghai and Hong Kong in China, Seoul in South Korea and Tokyo market in Japan were at a disadvantage. Initial business declined in major markets in Europe. Meanwhile, global oil standard Brent crude fell 0.26 percent to $ 42.11 a barrel.