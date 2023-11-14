The Ibovespa closed up 2.29% with US inflation below expectations; dollar fell to R$4.86, lowest value in 2 months

The Ibovespa index, the main B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed up 2.29% this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) at 123,165.76 points.

This is the highest level since the historic high of May 2021, when the stock market reached 130,125.78 points. The commercial dollar ended the day at R$4.862, the lowest level since September this year, when it was worth R$4.856.

The result was the result of optimism on international stock exchanges with the result of inflation in the United States, which was below what the market expected – with the 12-month accumulated rate at 3.2% in October, a drop of 0.5 percentage points in compared to the previous month.

Among the shares traded on B3 this Tuesday, those that saw the biggest increases this Tuesday (Nov 14) were shares linked to tourism, steel and transport: