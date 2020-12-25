With the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer, investors get a quick overview of the current situation on the financial markets. From Uwe Lang

The vaccine rally since November on the stock exchanges now finally seems to lead to a year-end rally. The DAX is currently not far from its all-time high. The reason for the strong confidence is still the hope for effective and well-tolerated vaccines, with which the issue of corona should gradually lose importance from the summer season.

Of course, one has to wait and see to what extent the vaccine will actually be effective and whether all age groups can benefit from it. In the coming months, however, this question is unlikely to be decisive for the stock market. In the long term, economic indicators are pointing up, and US interest rates will remain very low until at least the end of 2023. The concern about rising inflation rates because of all the liquidity aids is pure theory, and it is neither particularly valid nor empirically founded. Let’s rather follow our proven indicators. Now is the time to invest in stocks.



This is how the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer works:

A score of 3: 0 or 2: 1 signals a good time to invest in stocks. If the score is 0: 3 or 1: 2, you should sell stocks. A very exact timing is of course not possible with such an instrument, but it helps with an approximation.

The expert Uwe Lang, who has become known as a stock exchange pastor, calculates the status of the barometer every week exclusively for BÖRSE ONLINE. The barometer is divided into interest rate structure, index trend and other indicators such as interest rates, oil price, commodities, US dollars and seasonal factors. The majority of these factors make the difference and are responsible for the state of the barometer.

