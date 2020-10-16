With the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer, investors get a quick overview of the current situation on the financial markets. From Uwe Lang

Is the stock exchange on the way up again with the start of the winter season? Of the 34 world’s most important stock indices, 68 percent are trading above their 200-day average – more than since the outbreak of the Corona crisis; in the previous week it was only 47 percent. The fact that the stock market is now thinking more optimistically is also shown by our short and medium-term indicators. The price gains correspond above all to the rise in our economic indicator “Interest rate structure”, which could give a buy signal again in a week. This would clear the way for the economy to pick up again noticeably in six to twelve months. Since there are no sensible investment alternatives to stocks, the central banks will keep interest rates low for a long time and the new US president will quickly implement his variant of an aid program, the chances are currently good that the influence of the corona pandemic will subside and it will continues to rise on the stock market.



This is how the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer works:

A score of 3: 0 or 2: 1 signals a good time to invest in stocks. If the score is 0: 3 or 1: 2, you should sell stocks. A very exact timing is of course not possible with such an instrument, but it helps with an approximation.

The expert Uwe Lang, who became known as a stock exchange pastor, calculates the status of the barometer every week exclusively for BÖRSE ONLINE. The barometer is divided into interest rate structure, index trend and other indicators such as interest rates, oil price, commodities, US dollars and seasonal factors. The majority of these factors make the difference and are responsible for the status of the barometer.

More at www.boersensignale.de

Image source: BÖRSE ONLINE, BÖRSE ONLINE