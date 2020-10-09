With the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer, investors get a quick overview of the current situation on the financial markets. From Uwe Lang

First and foremost, the political uncertainties in view of the US presidential election and the Corona crisis are a burden. One cannot argue with probabilities here. Both events are unprecedented. Our short-term indicators, which only have a supplementary function for our stock market barometer due to their rapid signal change, illustrate the uncertainty and division on the stock market. The fact that the US president is constantly questioning the legitimacy of the upcoming election result and calling on a group of right-wing extremists to stand by during the TV duel between the presidential candidates should also give Trump sympathizers pause. Well, the economic data have only been mixed recently. The recovery will be slower, but without the two risks mentioned above, that would not be such a big burden for the stock market. Without the heavyweight US high-tech stocks, the indices are not overvalued either. “Wait and see” is currently the motto!



This is how the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer works:

A score of 3: 0 or 2: 1 signals a good time to invest in stocks. If it’s 0: 3 or 1: 2, you should sell stocks. A very exact timing is of course not possible with such an instrument, but it helps with an approximation.

The expert Uwe Lang, who has become known as a stock exchange pastor, calculates the status of the barometer every week exclusively for BÖRSE ONLINE. The barometer is divided into interest rate structure, index trend and other indicators such as interest rates, oil price, commodities, US dollars and seasonal factors. The majority of these factors make the difference and are responsible for the status of the barometer.

