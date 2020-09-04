With the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer, investors get a quick overview of the current situation on the financial markets. From Uwe Lang

Will the notorious summer lull (August and September) fail this time? August saw high-tech and pharmaceutical stocks rise sharply. And the statistically weakest month on the stock market, September, shows no price correction either. Our barometer still shows a slim majority for the negative indicators. But the interest rate structure (now only minus 0.14) is constantly improving. With zero inflation and more of a risk of deflation, a rising oil price would basically be viewed positively – a novelty, this situation has never existed since the stock market barometer came into existence. If the weak US dollar then stabilizes, we get a buy signal. Until then, caution should be exercised, especially since high-tech stocks are threatened with profit-taking, which could lead to a significant correction in September. The increasing corona infections, which could affect economic life more than expected, are still a reminder to be restrained.



This is how the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer works:

A score of 3: 0 or 2: 1 signals a good time to invest in stocks. If the score is 0: 3 or 1: 2, you should sell stocks. A very exact timing is of course not possible with such an instrument, but it helps with an approximation.

The expert Uwe Lang, who became known as a stock exchange pastor, calculates the status of the barometer every week for BÖRSE ONLINE. The barometer is divided into interest rate structure, index trend and other indicators such as interest rates, oil price, commodities, US dollars and seasonal factors. The majority of these factors make the difference and are responsible for the state of the barometer.

