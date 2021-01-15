With the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer, investors get a quick overview of the current situation on the financial markets. From Uwe Lang

The stock market is on a record course, which is hardly surprising. The great uncertainty factors Brexit, the US election and the virus pandemic are no longer a burden. Since Joe Biden has now also had the Senate behind him, there will soon be another enormous economic stimulus program. The possible tax increases will – if at all – only occur when the labor market and the economy are up and running and the virus crisis is under control. And understandably, the stock exchange doesn’t care a lot at the moment. There is much greater concern of missing out on the rally. Sure, every rally comes to an end at some point, but there is currently so much liquidity in the market that the bull market can feed the bull market for a good while. After all, the expectations contained in the courses will only be seriously tested in a few months. And there is currently no sensible investment alternative to the stock market. Weaker trading days in particular should be used for purchases.



This is how the BÖRSE ONLINE stock market barometer works:

A score of 3: 0 or 2: 1 signals a good time to invest in stocks. If the score is 0: 3 or 1: 2, you should sell stocks. A very exact timing is of course not possible with such an instrument, but it helps with an approximation.

The expert Uwe Lang, who has become known as a stock exchange pastor, calculates the status of the barometer every week from Neue. The barometer is divided into interest rate structure, index trend and other indicators such as interest rates, oil price, commodities, US dollars and seasonal factors. The majority of these factors make the difference and are responsible for the state of the barometer.

