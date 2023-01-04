The Sao Paulo Stock Exchange closed this Tuesday with a drop of 2.08%, its second setback in two conferences in 2023and the dollar rose to its highest level against the real in six months, with investors still wary of the economic policy of the new Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The Ibovespa, a benchmark indicator of the highest Latin American stock markethad already fallen 3.06% on Monday, one day after the inauguration of the progressive leader and when it closed at 106,376 points, and this Tuesday it lost another 2.08% and ended at 104,165 integers, its lowest level since 19 from December.

In the exchange market, for its part, the dollar appreciated 1.75% against the real this Tuesday and ended the day quoted at 5.4518 reais for purchase and 5.4520 reais for sale in the exchange rate. commercial, its highest value in the last six months.

The US currency had already appreciated 1.52% the day before, also due to fears generated by the change in Government in BrazilTherefore, in the year it accumulates a rise of 3.3%.

Investors reacted negatively for the second day to the first economic measures announced by the leader of the leftist workers party (PT) and that cast doubt on the Government’s ability to reduce the huge deficit in the Brazilian public accounts.

Despite the austerity promises of the new Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, Lula announced on his first day in office the maintenance of the current fuel subsidies, which limit the ability of tax collectionand the paralysis of the privatization processes of eight state companies, including that of the oil company Petrobras, the largest company in the country.

The São Paulo stock market also reacted negatively to the strong drop in international oil prices this Tuesday, which impacted Petrobras’ finances, and to the losses recorded on Wall Street after the holiday the day before.

Both internal and external fears caused a fall in the main Brazilian securities, mainly in the titles of Petrobras and private banks.

The preferred shares of Petrobras, the most traded on the day, closed with a depreciation of 2.53%, and the common shares of the state oil company, fourth most traded, with a fall of 1.41%.

The preferential ones of the Bradesco bank lost 4.98% and those of the same type of Itaú, the largest financial institution in the country, 2.08%. The ordinary shares of the Vale mining company also closed in negative territory (-0.18%), which were the second most traded on the day.

But the greatest losses were suffered by the ordinary papers of the Meliuz shopping application (-11.48%), the ordinary ones of the digital services company Locaweb (-6.85%) and the ordinary ones of the Petrorio oil company (-6, 69%).

Among the few that ended the day in positive territory, the ordinary papers of the health insurance operator Qualicorp (+7.61%), the ordinary papers of the aircraft manufacturer Embraer (+1.89%), the ordinary paper mill Suzano (+1.78%) and the units of the paper company Klabin (+0.35%).

On its second day of business in 2023, the São Paulo market registered 4,299,429 transactions for a financial volume of 25,868.7 million reais (about 4,744.8 million dollars).

