Stock market | An upturn on Wall Street, the general index of the Helsinki stock exchange turned higher again

The stock market|On Tuesday, after a bullish morning in Europe, stock markets turned down again. Wall Street saw a moderate bullish opening.

Tuesday morning the rising opening turned into a moderate fall in the European stock market during the trading day, until the rising opening of Wall Street gave momentum to European shares in the early evening as well.

On Monday, share prices fell significantly worldwide.

Like its neighbors, the domestic Helsinki Stock Exchange started the stock exchange day on the rise. The stock exchange’s general index peaked at around 1.5 percent during the first hour of trading.

During the day, the bullish mood of the morning has flattened out, and at around half past four in the afternoon, the general index already fell below the closing price on Monday. At 5:15 p.m. in the early evening, Helsinki’s general index was up just under 0.4 percent, boosted by the opening of the US stock market.

On Monday, the general index OMXH fell by about 2.4 percent.

Stateside the most important stock indices were on a fine rise at the opening price of the stock exchange day. However, after a little swing, the market seemed to turn to a moderate rise.

After just over half an hour of trading, i.e. a little after five o’clock in the evening Finnish time, the broad S&P 500 was up by a good percent, the large companies’ Dow Jones was up by 0.9 percent and the technology-focused Nasdaq was up by 0.8 percent.

European in other central stock exchanges, the day started with gains like in Helsinki, but soon turned mostly down.

However, Wall Street’s rising opening seemed to have improved market sentiments in Europe as well, because just over half an hour after the opening of the US stock market, the European indices also seemed to be struggling back above Monday’s closing price.

The broad Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 5:10 p.m. in the evening. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Dax index, on the other hand, was at the level of Monday’s closing price.

The CAC 40 index of the Paris stock exchange was still down 0.5 percent, and outside the euro zone, the FTSE 100 of the London stock exchange was at the level of Monday’s closing price.

The Copenhagen stock exchange, whose general index was up 2.5 percent, was the worst affected of the central European stock exchanges. The index is probably being pulled up by at least the pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk’s share, whose price was up by more than 2.6 percent.

On Monday stock markets around the world saw a strong decline in the United States as a result of recession fears that arose last Friday.

The decline started in the Japanese stock market with a historically large drop.

The main index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Nikkei 225, fell by as much as 12.4 percent on Monday. The Indes score fell by more than 4,450 points, which according to the news agency AFP was the largest daily drop in the index score ever.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s general index OMXH closed after Monday’s trading day down 2.36 percent.

Wall Street also saw a negative day.

The industrial index Dow Jones plunged 2.6 percent. A total of more than a thousand points left the value during the stock exchange day, which is a news channel CNN’s according to happened only 14 times before.

The broad-based S&P 500 ended the trading day down 3.0 percent, while the technology-focused Nasdaq fell 3.4 percent.

On Tuesday, however, the rates made a recovery move in Japan as well. On Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 rose by 10.2 percent and the broader Topix index by 9.3 percent.

Read more: The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a huge rise after a historic dive

Read more: Wall Street’s fall calmed down, Helsinki ended up down more than two percent

Read more: The stock markets are now experiencing a “perfect storm” – Experts say whether this could be the start of a long downhill

.