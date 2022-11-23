Stock market | A top German fund tells how it finds future market leaders – the company’s choice of Finland is surprising.

The fund screening Europe’s best growth companies is now investing in Sweden. It is a surprising favorite on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

European the stock market is preparing for a difficult winter.

Inflation is galloping in the Eurozone, and the European Central Bank (ECB) will probably continue raising interest rates. An energy crisis can also lead to a deep recession.

But when the near future becomes gloomy, discoveries can be made in the stock market.

The German investment bank Berenberg has done a lot of these in recent years – the bank’s Small Cap stock fund is one of the most profitable European stock pickers in its class in the next few years.

In practice, the fund’s strategy is to rake in less followed market areas and look for undervalued growth companies in them for the portfolio.

In recent years, Small Cap and Berenberg European Micro Cap, which follows the same strategy, have been in fund comparisons the best in the world. In 2021, both ranked at the top of the global income statistics.

About being successful is Berenberg’s analyst in Main responsibility Peter Kraus. It is worth asking him how the market would become creative on the eve of the crisis winter.

Peter Kraus.

Kraus says that he emphasizes innovation and a strong balance sheet when picking stocks. You should not be afraid of large valuation factors even now if you believe in the company’s growth.

What about the Helsinki Stock Exchange? To the extent that Small Cap (small market capitalization in Finnish) is a misleading designation for Finns, it can include even large companies by the standards of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Kraus has still found little to buy on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The marginal market does not seem to be attractive. Kraus’s fund has shares in a total of three Finnish companies.

The portfolio includes the heater company Harvia and health technology company Revenio. Neither is a surprising choice: Harvia and Revenio are the most praised growth companies on the domestic stock exchange.

But the third pick surprises: Metso Outotec. It is not priced as a growth company – after all, it is a mining giant. Metso Outotec is one of the largest machine shops in its industry, supplying and servicing massive machines. Melting furnaces, crushing equipment and such.

What is interesting about Finnish mining technology? Kraus considers Metso Outotec’s key figures to be excellent. The company achieves a high return on invested capital.

“We believe that Metso Outotec is an undervalued and high-quality industrial company,” says Kraus.

“And there are strong growth drivers in the background, electrification and the energy transition in the mining sector.”

Metso Outotec according to Kraus, the future is brightened by the future of the mining industry. Electrification requires ore.

The vast majority of the copper produced in the world is at some point in contact with Metso Outotec’s equipment or know-how, evaluate For HS, the company’s CEO Markku Teräsvasara.

On the other hand, it may be a matter of lack of choice. The representation of the mining sector is very thin in Kraus’s portfolios, because most companies in the sector either have weak balance sheets or do not pass the ESG screen of responsibility set by the bank, says Kraus.

“But in addition to Metso Outotec, we own a few very interesting companies that benefit from this trend.”

“ Kraus particularly praises Sweden’s culture of innovation.

Kraus politely answers questions about Helsinki’s listed companies. The sad truth, however, is that he is more interested in the growth rockets of his western neighbor.

Small Cap funds have a significant overweight on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. A quarter of the holdings in the portfolio are listed there.

“In all Nordic stock exchanges, but especially in Sweden, in the long term, better results have been achieved than in the rest of Europe,” says Kraus.

According to Kraus, the excellence of the Nordic countries is based on innovation and the fact that company insiders tend to own a large number of company shares. This often leads to faster growth and better profitability.

But it is Sweden’s culture of innovation that Kraus particularly praises. Growth rockets in the technology and health care sector are constantly being created in the country. Currently, one of the fund’s largest holdings is Surgical Science Sweden, a health technology company that develops virtual reality devices for medical training.

“We constantly find interesting future market leaders there, whom we want to own for a long time.”

“Since the beginning of the year, Sweden has developed almost the worst among European stock exchanges. We see this as a place to buy.”

In addition to Sweden, Kraus says he closely follows Italian listed companies. They are strangely overrated, even though, according to him, there is quality in both basic industry and the technology sector.

This year Kraus’s top funds are in the red, clearly more than the benchmark index.

When prices fluctuate, growth investors often burn their keys. It may be that the market cycle rejects certain growth companies for a longer period as well.

“We keep the emphasis on technology. Other sectors can become equally interesting if they show equally attractive earnings growth,” says Kraus.

Market experts assessed to HS Visio from the beginning of the week that the future recession has been priced into the stock exchanges with an optimistic attitude: there is still room for cutting in next year’s earnings forecasts elsewhere than in the United States.

Kraus disagrees.

“The current downturn has been very closely watched and expected, and share prices have recovered to attractive valuation levels. We believe that the deteriorating results in the near future are already reflected in the prices.”

In addition, the market turn can be sudden. According to Kraus, the reason behind the decline in the price of growth stocks is the higher interest income of long-term bonds in particular. When Europe’s inflation peak is behind us and key interest rates follow suit, the price bases of growth companies will quickly be left behind.

“In the long term, we are in any case fully convinced that share prices will follow earnings growth.”