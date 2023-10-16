Stock Exchanges | Wall Street to rise under a busy earnings week

This week, several large US companies will report their results for the third quarter of the year.

of the United States the stock market has started the week on the rise as investors await the companies’ interim reports.

Several large US companies will announce their results for the third quarter of the year this week. Among the results publishers are the banks Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley, the electric car manufacturer Tesla and the streaming service Netflix.

Among Wall Street’s main indexes, the broad S&P 500 index had risen by about one percent at 20:35 Finnish time, and the Dow Jones of the major companies by 0.9 percent.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index was up 1.0 percent.

In the interest rate market, interest rates on US government bonds were on the rise on Monday.

However, uncertainty in the market is caused by the possibility of the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.

European on the stock market, the day progressed in a fine rise as well.

The Stoxx 600 index, which broadly tracks European shares, closed up 0.2 percent.

At the Helsinki Stock Exchange, we were just pushing for a plus. The general index OMXH ended the day up 0.1 percent.

At the top of the rise was the software company QPR Software, whose stock rose 17.6 percent during the day. The company issued a positive earnings warning in the morning thanks to successful savings measures and emphasis on sales.

Nordea’s share was the most traded on Monday, rising 0.1 percent.