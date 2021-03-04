Stock exchanges Wall Street sank into a clear decline after Powell’s comments, Tesla sinks

Major U.S. stock market indices turned to a clear decline on Thursday following comments from the central bank Fed chief.

The United States stock markets opened close to yesterday’s levels on Thursday, but began a clear decline as the day progressed.

The mood darkened after the US Federal Reserve Fedor Jerome Powell message at the seminar, the central bank is not allowed to act to curb the recent rise in interest rates on the country ‘s government bonds. Following Powell’s comments, the interest rate on the 10-year U.S. bond jumped more than 1.50 percent, reversing the most watched U.S. stock indices.

The Dow Jones index of large companies and the broad S&P 500 index were in clear decline about an hour and a half before the stock markets closed.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index was sharply in the red. As a result of the decline, the Nasdaq has not risen at all during this year.

Of the technology companies, Apple and Netflix had fallen sharply and electric car company Tesla sharply. The share of network equipment maker Nokia had also come down sharply in New York.

Investigate the stock exchanges in more detail In HS’s stock exchange service.