Stock exchanges Wall Street opened unevenly, with disappointing employment weighing on the mood

Among other large technology companies, for example, the value of Apple’s share of smart devices went down slightly after the stock market opened.

The United States the stock market opened on Wednesday looking for direction.

The general mood on Wall Street is clearly weighed down by employment figures that fell short of expectations, released by a private research firm ADP before the stock market opened. Disappointment has dampened hopes for a rapid economic recovery from the corona crisis.

Large S & P 500 index, which was nearly a half-hour of trading dropped to 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent of a technology-oriented Nasdaq index.

The Dow Jones index for large companies, on the other hand, was up 0.3 percent. At the top of the index were aircraft manufacturer Boeing and Goldman Sachs Bank.

On Tuesday, Wall Street fell broadly, led by technology stocks.