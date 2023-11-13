Stock Exchanges | Wall Street is mixed following the release of US inflation numbers

According to the Reuters news agency, economists forecast that the US inflation rate slowed to 3.3 percent in October.

of the United States the stock market traded in an uneven mood on Monday.

Among Wall Street’s main indexes, the S&P 500 index was down 0.1 percent at 20:11 Finnish time, while the Dow Jones of the major companies was up 0.1 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index was down 0.2 percent.

Investors’ eyes are already firmly on Tuesday, when the inflation figures for October will be published in the United States. They are expected to give an indication of how long the US Federal Reserve will maintain its current interest rate level.

At the beginning of November, the central bank decided for the second time in a row to keep its key interest rate unchanged. The range of the key interest rate is still 5.25–5.50 percent.

According to the Reuters news agency, economists expect the inflation rate to slow down to 3.3 percent in October from 3.7 percent in September. Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, is expected to remain at 4.1 percent, i.e. the same figure as in September.

Last week the governor of the central bank Jerome Powell reminded that there is still “a long way to go” to return inflation to the central bank’s two percent target.

“If it is appropriate to further tighten monetary policy, we will not hesitate to do so,” he said.

According to Reuters, the market currently gives more than 80 percent probability that the US central bank will keep its interest rate level at its current level in December. However, expectations for interest rate cuts have shifted from May to June.

European the stock market ended up rising at the beginning of the stock exchange week.

The Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows European shares, closed up 0.8 percent. The general index of the Helsinki Stock Exchange also ended up 0.3 percent plus.

On Monday, the most traded stock on the Helsinki Stock Exchange was building engineering company Uponor, which was down 0.2 percent.

Georg Fischer, the Swiss buyer of Uponor, announced earlier in the day that all the conditions of the purchase offer have been met and that it will complete the acquisition today, Monday.