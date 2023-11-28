Stock Exchanges | Wall Street got a bit of a boost from stronger interest rate cut hopes

The US stock market has been looking for a direction on Tuesday.

of the United States the stock market, which started sluggishly on Tuesday, turned to a slight rise after the comments of the US central bank Fed officials strengthened hopes for possible interest rate cuts next year.

For example, a member of the Fed’s executive board Christopher Waller hinted on Tuesday, according to the news agency Reuters, that interest rates could be lowered in the coming months if the rate of inflation continues to slow down. Several other central bank decision-makers have also given speeches on Tuesday, which have increased optimism in the market.

The money market is now pricing in a 63 percent probability that the Fed will lower interest rates in May, while previously the probability was around 50 percent.

In the stock market, one of Wall Street’s most important indexes, the broad S&P 500 was barely in the positive just before 9:00 PM Finnish time, and the Dow Jones of the major companies was up 0.2 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index had strengthened by 0.1 percent.

The sentiments have also been lifted by the information reported on Tuesday, according to which US consumer confidence has strengthened in November after three consecutive months of decline.

The consumer confidence index rose to 102 in November from the downwardly revised 99.1 in October. Consumer confidence also strengthened more than economists expected.

European on the stock market, Tuesday was the second day in a row mainly down. For example, the pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

However, the Helsinki Stock Exchange gave up in the opposite direction, and the general index OMXH ended the trading day with a gentle 0.3 percent increase.

On the list of the most traded stocks, Nordea topped the list, with its share rising by 0.4 percent.

The market is already strongly expecting important inflation announcements from the United States and the euro area at the end of the week. Both macro numbers will be announced on Thursday.