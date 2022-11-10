Stock Exchanges | Wall Street gains momentum, tech stocks having their best day in more than 10 years

The stock market reacted to US inflation figures the strongest since 2008.

of the United States the stock market has been on a strong rise on Thursday after it became clear that the country’s inflation slowed down in October.

Among the most important stock indexes, the broad S&P 500 had risen by 4.6 percent at 9:30 p.m. Finnish time, and the Dow Jones of the large companies by 3.1 percent.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index was up 6.0 percent. News agency Bloomberg by the narrower Nasdaq 100 index, consisting mainly of technology stocks, had jumped 6.2 percent up, i.e. the most since 2008.

It is the stock market’s strongest reaction to US inflation numbers since 2008.

According to the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Thursday, the inflation rate in the United States was 7.7 percent in October, compared to 8.2 percent in September.

In the consensus forecast collected by the news agency Reuters, economists expected that consumer prices would have risen by 8.0 percent in October.

Investors are hoping that signs of easing inflation will prompt the US central bank, the Fed, to slow its rate hikes.

Economists were relieved and happy in their comments on the inflation figures.

“October’s inflation figures brought relief to lingering inflation worries and brought joy to the market,” opines OP’s senior market economist Jari Hännikäinen in his comment.

“Finally a softer inflation report,” commented an economist from the fixed income investment company Pimco Tiffany Wilding in his report.

Stocks the rise on Wall Street was broad an hour and a half before the market closed. More than 90 percent of the five hundred stocks in the S&P 500 index were in the red.

At the top of the rise were the shares of technology companies, which suffered from the rise in interest rates. The present value of the future cash flows of growth companies decreases if the interest rate rises.

Apple had risen by 7.0 percent, Microsoft by 6.5 percent and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms by 10.0 percent. Google’s parent company Alphabet had tightened by 7.3 percent and Tesla by 4.8 percent.

The online store Amazon’s price had jumped up to 11.4 percent. The stock was boosted by news from The Wall Street Journal that the company was selling loss-making businesses to cut costs.

Also reactions in the interest rate market were strong. The market interest rate on the US ten-year government bond had dropped by 25 percentage points to 3.84 percent.

The interest rate on the more sensitive two-year government bond had fallen by 28 percentage points.

The changes are big, because normally the daily changes in interest rates are no more than ten percentage points.