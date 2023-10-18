Stock Exchanges | Wall Street falls, Morgan Stanley’s stock slips after earnings release

Concerns about the expansion of hostilities between Israel and Hamas have pushed stock markets lower in the US and Europe.

of the United States the stock market has been on the decline on Wednesday, as concerns about the possible expansion of the war between Hamas and Israel weigh on investors’ moods.

Concerns about the expansion of the conflict in the Middle East have been increased by an explosion in a hospital in Gaza that claimed hundreds of lives. The terrorist organization Hamas has blamed Israel and the Israeli Palestinian extremist organization Islamic Jihad.

According to the current assessment of the United States, Israel is not behind the attack on al-Ahli Arab hospital, said the White House spokesman Adrienne Watson message service on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening Finnish time.

The broad S&P 500 index was down 1.0 percent shortly before 9:00 in the evening Finnish time, and the Dow Jones of large companies was down 0.7 percent.

The technology-focused Nasdaq index was down 1.3 percent.

European stock markets also had a bearish Wednesday.

At the end of the day, the general index of the Helsinki stock exchange ended with a decrease of about 1.2 percent. The broad pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell by 1.1 percent and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Dax index by about one percent

On the market is worried that the hospital attack would expand the conflict and involve other countries in the region, such as Iran.

According to analysts interviewed by news agency AFP, Iran’s entry into the war could push the price of crude oil to over one hundred dollars per barrel. A barrel is a unit of measurement used in the oil trade, which corresponds to approximately 159 liters.

A barrel of Brent reference quality oil cost around 91.4 dollars per barrel on Wednesday evening. The price of crude oil was up by about 1.6 percent.

Stateside there is also a lively earnings season at hand. Before the stock market opened, among others, the Morgan Stanley bank reported on its results. Morgan Stanley’s profit in the third quarter of the year fell by about nine percent to $2.4 billion from a year ago. However, the result slightly exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Instead, for example, the 6.4 billion dollar turnover of asset management, which is important to the bank, fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Morgan Stanley’s share was down by more than seven percent after the earnings announcement on Wednesday evening.

After the stock market closes, electric car manufacturer Tesla and streaming service Netflix will announce their interim reports.

The shares of both companies were down after the results were announced. Tesla’s share had plunged more than four percent, and Netflix’s share was at freezing by more than two percent.