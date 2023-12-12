Stock Exchanges | Wall Street barely rose after the announcement of inflation figures

Investors' expectations are already strong on Wednesday, when the decision-makers of the US central bank are expected to give their assessment of future interest rate developments.

of the United States the stock market's key stock indices have been on a fine rise since the country's inflation rate was said to have slowed down again in November.

The broad S&P 500 index was up 0.2 percent at half past eight in the evening Finnish time. The Dow Jones index of large companies and the technology-focused Nasdaq index had both gained 0.3 percent.

Based on the consumer price index published by the Ministry of Labor on Tuesday, the inflation rate was 3.1 percent in November. It corresponded exactly to the economists' prior expectations. In the previous month, inflation was 3.2 percent.

Compared to October, prices rose by 0.1 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, was 4.0 percent, which was the same as in October.

Due to the slowdown in inflation, the US central bank Fed is expected to leave its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, so investors' interest is focused on what the Fed's decision-makers estimate about future interest rate developments.

The central bank's key interest rate currently ranges from 5.25 to 5.50 percent. However, the financial market expects the central bank to keep its key interest rate at its current level for several more months and to start interest rate cuts in May.

European the stock market ended in a decline on Tuesday.

At the end of the trading day, the Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows European shares, ended 0.2 percent below zero.

The Paris Stock Exchange's CAC 40 and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Dax index hit record highs on Tuesday, but both ended the day with a slight decline.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange also ended up falling on Tuesday, and the general index OMXH closed 0.8 percent below zero.

The most traded stock of the day was Nokia, which rose 2.3 percent. On Tuesday, Nokia weakened its assessment of the development of its profitability. According to the new goal, the operating profit percentage, which measures profitability, will be at least 13 by 2026, while the previous goal was 14.

The European Central Bank (ECB) will also hold its interest rate meeting this week. It is expected to leave its policy rate at its current level.