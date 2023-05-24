Stock exchange, US debt bends Europe: Milan closes at -2.39%

The stock market closed the session sharply, weakened by the lack of agreement on the US public debt ceiling. The Ftse Mib index marks a loss of 2.39% to 26,524 points. Piazza Affari is the worst of the European stock exchanges, with the most marked losses involving the banking and industrial stocks which weigh the most on the index.

On all markets the fear of a default by the United States, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen herself stating that without an agreement between Republicans and Democrats this will be ‘almost certain’ as early as June. Against the backdrop of today’s disappointing macro data, with the German Ifo index on business confidence falling beyond expectations in May, and inflation in Great Britain, higher than forecasts with the core data rising in April to a 31-year high.

In the evening, the minutes of the Fed meeting were expected. Ooperators are also disturbed by forecasts of an imminent return of waves of the Covid pandemic in China. On the list, heavy losses among the banks, with Monte Paschi -7.10%, Bper -4.29%, Intesa -3.84%, Unicredit -4.19%. Mediobanca countertrend (+1.92%) which today presented the plan to 2026 which provides for an increase in revenues and remuneration for shareholders. Among industrialists appreciation for Prysmian (+0.46%), down for cars with Stellantis -4.06%, Iveco -3.61%, Pirelli -5.03%, bad Leonardo at -4.99%. In energy, the oil companies are holding up with Eni +0.03% and Tenaris +0.24% on the rise in crude oil.

