Stock Exchanges | Trading in the shares of Evergrande, which is in financial difficulties, was suspended

Trading shares of Chinese real estate giant Evergrande were suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday after reports on Wednesday that police had arrested the company’s chief executive and possibly placed him under house arrest.

Having drifted into insolvency in 2021, Evergrande is writhing under a huge mountain of debt. Evergrande used to be China’s largest real estate company, but as it stands today it has more than $300 billion in debt.

Earlier this week, Evergrande defaulted on one tranche of debt and canceled talks with its main creditors as the company says it needs to review its debt restructuring program. Concerns about the future of the real estate giant have increased as the company’s risk of going into liquidation has increased.

Trading in Evergrande’s shares only started again a month ago. Trading in the stock was suspended for 17 months because the company did not publish its results review and did not meet some other rules set by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for listed companies.

The Chinese market has been in a cautious mood ahead of the week-long holiday starting on Friday, which is celebrated in honor of the country’s National Day.

The CSI 300 index, which follows the development of the shares of the country’s large companies, was also in decline. The index had decreased by 0.1 percent.

On the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng index was down 1.2 percent at a quarter past nine on Thursday morning Finnish time.

