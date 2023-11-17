Stock Exchanges | The US stock market is on its way to the longest streak of weekly gains since the summer

The three main US stock indices are on the weekly rise for the third week in a row.

17.11. 21:14

of the United States the stock market has been looking for a direction on Friday, as the main stock indices have seen zero on both sides on Friday. On a weekly basis, the indices are on their way to a third consecutive week of growth.

On Friday at half past nine in the evening Finnish time, the broad S&P 500 index, the technology-focused Nasdaq and the large companies’ Dow Jones had all barely turned positive.

In the week, all indices have risen by about two percent. For the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones index, a third consecutive week of growth would be the longest rising streak since July, and for the Nasdaq index the longest since June.

Stock rally accelerated earlier this week when the latest inflation figures showed that the rate of inflation in the United States had further slowed down to 3.2 percent. This has raised hopes in the market that the US Fed’s tight monetary policy will soon be a thing of the past.

However, Fed officials’ comments on Friday have clouded the outlook for possible interest rate cuts.

For example, the head of the central bank responsible for banking supervision Michael Barr said he believed the central bank was on the cusp of rate hikes, or at least close to it. General Manager, San Francisco Regional Central Bank Mary Daly said for his part that further evidence of slowing inflation is needed before the Fed is ready to loosen its monetary policy. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

European the stock market ended the week in bullish mood.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed up 1.0 percent on Friday. The general indices of the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges also ended up with an increase of less than one percent.

Like the rest of Europe, the week ended on the rise in the Helsinki Stock Exchange as well. The general index OMXH closed at the end of the day at a gain of 1.1 percent.