Stock Exchanges | The US Federal Reserve-fueled rally is waning on Wall Street

The US Federal Reserve hinted on Wednesday that it will start easing monetary policy next year.

14.12. 21:15

of the United States in the stock market, the bullish mood stimulated by the country's central bank seems to be slowly fading.

As expected, the US central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. The central bank's hint that it would start easing its monetary policy next year accelerated the rise in stocks on Wednesday. For example, the world's most followed stock index, the S&P 500, rose 1.4 percent on Wednesday.

The positive trend continued strongly in the USA on Thursday after the start of trading, but faded towards the evening.

On Wall Street, the broad S&P 500 index, one of the most important stock indexes, advanced by only 0.1 percent at half past nine in the evening Finnish time. Shares of real estate companies were among the biggest gainers among the industry-specific indices of the S&P 500 index.

At the same time, the Dow Jones index of large companies had strengthened by 0.2 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index, on the other hand, had fallen 0.2 percent after the bullish opening.

Wednesday night the Fed's interest rate decision caused stocks to rise rapidly in Europe, although the rate of increase calmed down during the day.

The European Central Bank (ECB) also said on Thursday afternoon that it will keep its key interest rate unchanged. Immediately after the interest rate decision, the ECB did not give any hints as to which direction it plans to take key interest rates in the near future. However, it warned that inflation may accelerate again in the near future.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 1.7 percent during the day, but closed up 0.9 percent.

On the other hand, the FTSE 100 index, which follows the 100 most valuable companies on the London Stock Exchange, strengthened by 1.3 percent.

On the Helsinki stock exchange, Thursday progressed strongly as well. The general index OMXH ended the day up 1.8 percent.

Kempower, a manufacturer of electric car chargers, was responsible for the biggest increase of the day, whose share strengthened by almost nine percent. The software company QPR Software's share also rose by more than eight percent.