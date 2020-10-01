Upgrade
Stock exchanges The Tokyo Stock Exchange countries due to a technical problem, trading stops for a day

Bhavi Mandalia
October 1, 2020
in World
No further assessment of the duration of the disruption has been made and, according to the stock exchange, the date for the resumption of trading has not yet been decided.

Trading The Tokyo Stock Exchange has been shut down due to an IT problem. The stock exchange says that trading is at a standstill throughout the day.

A source in the authorities told AFP that trading was halted local time after midnight on Thursday morning. The trading day did not have time to start in Tokyo before the suspension.

The exact nature of the disturbance has not been clarified, but the stock exchange said in its previous release that the disturbance is linked to the transmission of trade data. The disruption has also affected the Nagoya and Sapporo stock exchanges, among others.

