Stock Exchanges | The stock market is taking a breather after the inflation rate rally in the USA

Stock markets around the world have been falling on Thursday after the rise of the last few days.

16.11. 20:06

In the stock market has been trading on Thursday broadly down after the rally of the last few days.

Stocks were rising around the world after the US inflation rate was reported to have slowed further on Tuesday. The slowdown in the rate of inflation to 3.2 percent has raised hopes that the US Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates again and fueled speculation about possible rate cuts next year.

In the United States, Wall Street’s main indexes were in a slight decline at half past eight in the evening Finnish time on Thursday.

The broad S&P 500 had fallen by 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones of large companies by 0.3 percent. The technology-focused Nasdaq index, on the other hand, was at a freezing 0.1 percent.

Among individual companies, the stock of retail giant Walmart was down 7.6 percent after the company predicted that consumption would decrease. Walmart raised its profit forecast, but also said that customer spending declined at the end of October.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on the other hand, said on Thursday that it had abandoned plans to spin off its cloud business into its own company. According to the company, the reason is the uncertainty caused by the chip export restrictions imposed by the United States.

Alibaba said in late March that it plans to split itself into six parts, each with its own CEO and board of directors.

Alibaba’s shares listed in the United States were down nine percent in the evening Finnish time.

Also European and Asian stock markets had a down day on Thursday.

The Stoxx 600 index, which broadly follows European shares, closed down 0.7 percent. Thursday broke the index’s three-day bull run.

The Helsinki Stock Exchange’s general index OMXH also fell by 1.1 percent.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.3 percent this morning Finnish time. The Han Seng index of the Hong Kong stock exchange fell by 1.4 percent, and the CSI 300 index, which tracks shares of large companies in mainland China, ended at minus one percent.