Stock exchanges The stock index that tracks world stock prices and also the key US indices to an all-time high

The poor employment figures in April were believed to encourage the US Federal Reserve to continue its economic recovery.

Shares prices continued to rise on the U.S. stock market on Friday, although the country’s employment figures released on Friday were clearly worse than expected.

Still, it seemed that expectations of economic growth from the end of the pandemic were so high that even the bad news was not enough to stifle a positive market climate.

First on Friday, the MSCI World Index, which tracks global stock market prices, rose to an all-time high of 2,952.03. The increase was 0.65 percent.

The MSCI World Index tracks the price performance of large and medium-sized listed companies in 23 developed countries.

In the U.S., shares of major technology companies rose on Friday. Cisco, Disney and Microsoft were each up more than 1.5 percent.

The Nasdaq technology exchange was up 1.3 percent before 8 pm Finnish time.

Last year, the Nasdaq index excluding dividends rose 43.6 percent, the fifth-highest annual return in its stock market history.

Two The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial index, which are widely monitored around the world, also rose to new records, Reuters told early Friday time Finnish time.

Reuters estimates that poor employment figures eased investor concerns that the US Federal Reserve would reduce its massive recovery in the near future.

Employment in April, it grew by only 266,000 jobs outside agriculture, while analysts expected a million new jobs. In March, growth was 770,000.

The unemployment rate rose slightly, to 6.1 per cent from 6.0 per cent in March.

The United States president Joe Biden commented in a speech on Friday on poor employment figures as typical setbacks as the economy recovers.

“We knew we were facing a pandemic of the century and an economic crisis once in a generation. We knew this would not be a sprint but a marathon, the president said, according to Reuters.

“Honestly, we’re moving faster than I thought.”