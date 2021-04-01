Stock exchanges The S&P 500 index of the New York Stock Exchange rose to a new record

The world’s most watched stock index, the S&P 500, broke the 4,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday.

The United States The S&P 500, which broadly follows the stock market, rose more than 4,000 points on Thursday for the first time in its history.

The world’s most watched stock index rose to a new record almost immediately after the US stock market opened at 4.30 pm Finnish time. At 6 p.m., it moved 0.8 percent to 4,005.96 points. The index has risen about 6.7 percent this year.

Also among other US stock market indices, large companies Dow Jones and technology-focused Nasdaq were in the evening in the positive.

The general mood in the U.S. stock market, according to news agency Reuters, has been fueled by optimism about the recovery in U.S. economic growth.

A massive financial recovery and an accelerating pace of vaccination are expected to revive the U.S. labor market. The country’s companies are expected to boost workers ’wages in March. The March employment report will be released on Friday.

Of the industry indices in the S&P 500 index, seven were eleven. Of the sectors, technology and communications services had risen the most.

Of the technology shares, the shares of semiconductor manufacturers were at the top. Micron Technology was clearly on the rise after publishing a better-than-expected revenue forecast.