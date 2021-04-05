Stock exchanges The price of Tesla shares rose as the company announced new production records

More Tesla cars were delivered than forecast.

Electric car and shares in battery company Tesla were up nearly 8 percent before the stock market opened on Monday in the U.S. after the company announced it had delivered more cars in January-March than analysts had predicted.

The U.S. electric car maker said Friday that its Model Y had been well received in China and its production was at a good pace developing to full production capability.

Tesla delivered 184,800 vehicles globally in the first quarter, exceeding the consensus forecast of 177,822 vehicles collected by Refinitiv.

Share prices of other electric car manufacturers, such as NIO Inc and Workhorse Group, also rose in the 1-4% range.