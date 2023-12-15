Stock Exchanges | The Dow Jones ended the stock market week at record highs

Friday was the third record day in a row for the Dow Jones.

Stateside the industrial index Dow Jones ended the stock market week at record highs.

The index rose above 37,000 points for the first time earlier this week. Friday was the third record day in a row for the Dow Jones and the rise was 0.2 percent at the end of the trading day.

As for the broad-based S&P 500 index, the situation was largely unchanged at the end of Friday, while the technology index Nasdaq fell by 0.4 percent.

It was already the seventh consecutive time that all three indices remained in the plus side on a weekly basis.