Stock Exchanges | The chip company Arm is on its way to the stock exchange – the prospectus revealed a greater than expected China risk

The listing of chip designer Armi is expected to be the most significant of the current year. Some investors are worried about the China risk related to the company.

Chips The IPO of the British company Arm took a significant step forward on Monday, when the company submitted an IPO prospectus to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. News agencies, among others, report on the matter Reuters and Bloomberg.

Armi’s IPO is expected to be the most significant of the current year and will bring life to the IPO market, which has remained quiet this year.

Armin is owned by the Japanese investment company Softbank, which earlier in the summer bought the last 25 percent of the company’s shares from its own investment fund. Initially, Softbank planned to sell Armi to the US-based Nvidia, but the acquisition fell through with the competition authorities.

Arm licenses the intellectual property rights of the chips it designs to other semiconductor companies. It is known to have licensed its models to all companies, and the chips designed by it are used, for example, in most of the world’s smartphones.

In its IPO prospectus, the company estimates that around 70 percent of the world’s population uses products based on its models.

The greater part of the world’s major technology companies are among Armi’s customers. Reuters according to at least Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung and chip manufacturer TSMC are considering participating in Arm’s IPO.

According to the news agency, the reason behind the companies’ consideration is not only the desire to deepen cooperation with Armi, but also the need to ensure that their competitors do not get an advantage in the matter.

According to Bloomberg and Reuters, Armi is expected to aim for a valuation of 60-70 billion dollars in the listing.

According to Reuters, Softbank is expected to sell around 10 percent of Armi’s shares in the IPO.

All investors are not unreservedly enthusiastic about the company’s situation. Economic magazine of the Financial Times According to (FT), some investors are worried about Armi’s exposure to China.

Arm warns in the IPO prospectus that it is particularly vulnerable to economic and political risks related to China, which may escalate due to, among other things, tightened trade relations between China and the United States.

The company states in the IPO prospectus that a quarter of its turnover comes from China.

Arm admits in the IPO prospectus that neither it nor Softbank manages the operations of Arm’s Chinese subsidiary. Arm says in the brochure that it depends on the Chinese subsidiary both as an intermediary for trade relations and as a source of income. Despite this, the subsidiary operates independently, according to Armi.

Financial services company Analyst at MST Financial David Gibson tells FT that the China risk described in the listing prospectus was greater than the market expected. Gibson also points to Arm’s declining royalty payments, which he says raises concerns about the company’s future growth potential.

Arm said in the IPO prospectus that its net sales fell to around $2.68 billion in the fiscal year ended at the end of March, from $2.70 billion in the comparison period.

The company made an operating profit of 670 million dollars in the financial period that ended in March.