Stock exchanges Tesla, which was plunged, made a U-turn: The stock would shoot an almost record high

American The share of the electric car company Tesla rose by almost 20 percent on Tuesday, the most in a year after Monday’s sales wave. The stock gained momentum from Chinese sales figures and an increase in investment recommendation.

The increase was remarkably large, as Tesla’s share has only risen twice as much in the past. The largest daily increase in share valuation was in May 2013, when the share value rose by 24.4 percent per day. At the time, though, the stock only cost $ 14, now the price is about $ 673.6.

At the same time, the rise broke the five-day decline in Tesla’s share price. Tesla plunged into a general wave of technology stock sales over five days. The sell-off began when investors were frightened by rising US government bond yields and began to reduce the weight of growth stocks in their portfolios.

The Tesla share ended at $ 673.58. However, the company’s share price is still more than 20 percent lower than the January record.

Equity research firm New Street Research raised Tesla’s investment recommendation to “buy” from “neutral” and raised its target share price to $ 900 from $ 578. According to New Street Research, Tesla’s outlook is stable for the next two years.

The Chinese automotive industry association, the CPCA, said Tesla sold more than 18,000 Chinese-made vehicles in February. That’s more than about 15,000 vehicles in January.