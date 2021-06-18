Stock exchanges Stock prices fell in the United States, the Dow index for the fifth day down

Key US stock indices began to decline. There was also a landing date in Helsinki and Europe.

18.6. 18:39 | Updated 18.6. 21:07

Shares prices continued to fall in the United States on Friday.

At 9 pm Finnish time on Friday, the S&P 500 index fell slightly below 1%. The Dow 30 index of large industrial companies was about 1.2 percent in the cold.

Yahoo Finance by it was already the Fifth Consecutive Deadline for the Dow Index.

The Nasdaq index of the technology exchange was minus 0.61.

In Finland On the last trading day of the week, the general index OMXH of the Helsinki Stock Exchange ended up 0.85 percent frozen.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index, which describes the European market, was declining at 1.58%.

Courses have been pressed in recent days by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday’s announcement of future rate hikes.

As central bank policy rates rise, the relative value of equities as an investment relative to debt investments weakens.

U.S. unemployment benefit figures released on Thursday also seemed to have raised concerns among investors.